curiosity and plot of the film with Christian Bale

Tonight on TV, Friday 10 September, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the movie “The man without sleep” of the 2004. Fifth feature film directed by the American director Brad Anderson. Among the protagonists Jennifer Jason Leigh, Christian Bale And Michael Ironside.

The plot

Trevor Reznik, played by Christian Bale, who has lost impressive weight for the occasion, hasn’t been able to sleep for exactly a year. The seemingly inexplicable lack of rest is deteriorating him both mentally and physically every day. His appearance, which has become more and more spooky, causes his co-workers to avoid him at first and, following an accident that nearly kills one of them, they start doing everything to make him leave.

Curiosity

In the film there are numerous references to the works of the Russian writer Fyodor Dostoevsky, from whom the screenwriter of the film, Scott Kosar, was influenced: the first is visible while Trevor is at the funfair with Nicholas while he is taking a ride on the attraction ‘Route 666 ‘, where you can read a sign that reads Crime and Punishment (“Crime and Punishment“); subsequently the protagonist reads “The Idiot“ (“The idiot“).

The protagonist who suffers from insomnia and therefore suffers from split personality is instead a clear reference to Fight Club released a few years earlier. The name of the protagonist is inspired by that of the founder of the Nine Inch Nails group Trent Reznor. The film inspired the homonymous song by Murubutu, “The Man without Sleep“.

