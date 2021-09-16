curiosity and plot of the film with Dwayne Johnson

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 15 September, will air on Italy 1 at 21:20 the movie “Baywatch“ of the 2017. Sixth feature film directed by the American director Seth Gordon. Among the protagonists Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson And Alexandra Daddario.

The plot

S.On the wave of fashion that dusts off the 90s, for the first time on the big screen the legendary characters of the television series that told the stories of the beach guards of “Baywatch“, with David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. Muscular Mitch Buchannon, played by Dwayne Johnson, is back and has to contend with a very cheeky new recruit, Matt Brody. The situation becomes complicated when the two discover a criminal plot that seriously threatens the future of the bay.

Curiosity

Shooting for the film began on February 22, 2016 in Deerfield Beach. While the television series was set in Malibu, California, the film is set in Broward County, Florida. Other shots were taken in the state of Georgia between Savannah and Tybee Island.

The first trailer of the film is released on December 8, 2016. The release date of the film, initially set for May 19, has been postponed to May 25, 2017 and in Italy from the following June 1.

