curiosity and plot of the film with Emily Blunt

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 27 July, will air on Rai Movie at 21:10 the film «Sicario” of the 2015. Seventh feature film directed by the Canadian director Denis Villeneuve. Among the protagonists Benicio del Toro, Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin. Action thriller written by Taylor Sheridan. The film was selected to compete for the Golden palm at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and was also nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Original Score and Best Sound Editing at the 2016 Academy Awards.

MORE INFORMATION

Mediaset says goodbye to trash, Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Now we aim for families”

The plot

On the hot border between United States and Mexico, Kate Macer, an FBI agent in Arizona leading the anti-kidnapping group, an idealistic woman, joins an elite government task force charged with preventing drug trafficking. Leading the team is Alejandro, a Colombian consultant with a troubled past. Alongside Kate the special agent Matt Grave. The woman thus finds herself in the middle of a secret war, forced to face undercover a mission that soon leads her, on pain of death, to question everything she believed in. Because the operation she is involved in goes beyond the rules.

Loading... Advertisements

Friends, Maria De Filippi and the gesture for Michele Merlo: the tribute to remember him on TV

Curiosity

In 2018, a sequel was produced, titled Soldado and directed by Stefano Sollima. The film was presented on May 19, 2015 at the 68th edition of Cannes Film Festival. It was released in US theaters starting September 18, 2015 from Lions Gate, which bought the rights to the film on May 6, 2014. The film achieved moderate box office success, grossing more than $ 80 million, including nearly $ 47 at home and more than $ 33 overseas..

Perfect Strangers, the most requested film for remake