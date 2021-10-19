curiosity and plot of the film with Emma Stone

Tonight on TV, Thursday 9 September, will air on Rai 3 at 21:20 the movie “The Favorite” of the 2018. Seventh feature film directed by the Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos. Among the protagonists Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz.

The plot

In the early eighteenth century, an all-female triangle full of tension, hostility, love and eroticism took shape at the court of England between the last sovereign of the Stuarts and the first of the Kingdom of Great Britain, Queen Anne, throne on 1 May 1707, and two of her courtesans: Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough, friend and lover of the sovereign, and the young Abigail Hill, Sarah’s cousin who, having arrived at court, took her place in the Queen’s good graces. Against the backdrop of the war between England and France, the frail Queen Anne sits on the throne while her closest confidant, Lady Sarah Churchill, rules in her stead while caring for the sovereign. When the fascinating Abigail Masham arrives at court, she immediately wins the esteem of Sarah who takes her under his protective wing. As Sarah’s war-related political commitments engage Sarah, Abigail sneaks into the breach left open, becoming the sovereign’s confidant and finding a way to realize her ambitions.

Curiosity

The film received 10 Academy Award nominations, 12 BAFTA Award nominations and 5 Golden Globe nominations. Olivia Colman was awarded with the Oscar Prize, the Golden Globe and the Volpi Cup for the best female interpretation. Index