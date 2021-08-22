curiosity and plot of the film with Emma Stone

Tonight on TV, Monday 2 August, will air on Rai 1 at 21:25 the film «The Help” of the 2011. Second feature film directed by the US director Tate Taylor. Among the protagonists Viola David, Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer. Based on Kathryn Stockett’s 2009 novel of the same name, the film is an international co-production between companies based in the United States, India and the United Arab Emirates. Touchstone Pictures distributed The Help worldwide and was released in North America on August 10, 2011. The film received four Academy Award nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Davis and Best Supporting Actress for both Chastain and Spencer. . Octavia Spencer won this award.

The plot

The film is set in Jackson, in Mississippi in 1962. Eugenia Phelan, called Skeeter, played by Emma Stone, is a twenty-two year old who, to be able to realize her ambitions as a writer, must fight against the conformism of her mother, who would like to marry her. Aibileen, played by Viola Davis, is a black maid who has spent her entire life raising white children. While Minny, played by Octavia Spencer, is an African-American maid with a difficult character and hated by most of her employers. The story focuses on the relationship between Skeeter and the two maids, during the civil rights movement. In an attempt to become a journalist, Skeeter decides to write a book from the point of view of maids, chronicling the racism they face while working for white families.

Curiosity

Black domestic workers in 1960s America were called “The Help”, hence the title of the journalistic exhibition, novel and film. DreamWorks Pictures acquired i film rights of the novel by Stockett in March 2010 and quickly commissioned the film with Chris Columbus, Michael Barnathan and Brunson Green as producers. The casting of the film began in the same month. Principal photography continued for four months in Mississippi.

