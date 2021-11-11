curiosity and plot of the film with Emma Watson

Tonight on TV, Thursday 11 November, will air on Rai Movie at 23:10 the movie “Suicide Squad” of the 2017. Fifth feature film by the American director James Ponsoldt. Among the protagonists Tom Hanks, Emma Watson and John Boyega.

The film is the film adaptation of the science fiction novel “The Circle“ by Dave Eggers from 2013

The plot

Mae Holland, played by Emma Watson, is hired at The Circle, the world’s first technology and social media company, believes she has taken the opportunity of a lifetime, a dream come true. As she progresses, Mae is encouraged by the founder of the company, Eamon Bailey, to engage in an innovative experiment in which it is necessary to completely give up one’s privacy and to live her life in a regime of absolute transparency. The young woman, slowly, falls into the perspective of the founders, begins to think that privacy is something very selfish, that preventing others from observing one’s experiences is even criminal. His participation in the experiment, and every decision he makes, very soon begins to affect the life and future of his friends, his family and even that of humanity. No one is truly safe when everyone has a chance to watch.

Curiosity

Shooting for the film began on September 11, 2015 in Los Angeles. The film’s budget was $ 18 million. It was the last film by Bill Paxton, who died on February 25, 2017, two months before the film was released.

The first trailer of the film was released on December 6, 2016. The film was released in US cinemas starting from April 28, 2017 and in Italian cinemas from April 27.

