curiosity and plot of the film with George Clooney

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 1 December, will air on Italy 1 at 21:20 the movie “Tomorrowland” of the 2015. Sixth feature film directed by the US director Brad Bird. Among the protagonists Judy Greer, George Clooney and Hugh Laurie.

The plot

LEgati from a common destiny Casey, a brilliant teenager with a strong scientific curiosity, and Frank, played by George Clooney, a genius inventor now disenchanted and pessimistic, embark on a mission full of dangers to discover the secrets of an enigmatic dimension. , located in an unspecified space-time place, known as “Tomorrowland”. An undertaking destined to upset the lives of the two protagonists.

Curiosity

Shooting for the film began on August 19, 2013 in Enderby, British Columbia, Canada, before moving to Vancouver and Surrey. In the following October, filming took place in the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. In November, however, some sequences were filmed at the Walt Disney World Resort and at New Smyrna Beach, both in Florida. Filming ended on January 15, 2014, but additional shots were taken on February 5, without the lead actors.

The soundtrack of the film was edited by Michael Giacchino, former collaborator of Damon Lindelof and Brad Bird in the past.

