curiosity and plot of the film with Haley Lu Richardson

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 19 October, will air on Rai 2 at 21:20 the movie “A meter from you” of the 2019. First feature film directed by the French director Justin Baldoni. Among the protagonists in addition to Cole Sprouse, Haley Lu Richardson And Moisés Arias.

The plot

“Can you fall in love without ever touching each other?” asks Justin Baldoni, here at his first film behind the camera. Will Newman and Stella Grant, played by Haley Lu Richardson, are two 17-year-old boys with cystic fibrosis. They meet in the hospital, fall in love and, together, decide to follow a therapy. Together yes, but perpetually at no less than a meter from each other due to their health condition. Their bond soon intensifies, making both of them increase day by day the desire to break the distance that their illness would impose.

Curiosity

One meter from you grossed $ 45.7 million in the United States and Canada, and $ 34.4 million in other countries, for a combined total of $ 80.1 million, against a production budget of $ 7 million . In Italy, during its first weekend of distribution, the film grossed 1.3 million euros, ranking first among the most viewed films.

In the United States and Canada, the film was released in 2,600 cinemas, grossing $ 5.4 million on its first day, including the $ 715,000 coming from some premieres on March 14. At the end of the first week, the film’s revenues were $ 13.1 million, making it the third most viewed film of the period after. Captain Marvel And Wonder Park“.

