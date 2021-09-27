News

curiosity and plot of the film with Hugh Jackman

Tonight on TV, Monday 27 September, will air on Rai 4 at 23:05 the movie “Real Steel” of the 2011. Tenth feature film directed by the Canadian director Shawn Levy. Among the protagonists Dakota Goyo, Hugh Jackman And Evangeline Lilly.

Inspired by the tale Steel (Steel) by Richard Matheson, previously adapted for television with the eponymous episode of the television series On the edge of reality.

The plot

From the story Steel by Richard Matheson. In the near future, the technology has also arrived in the rings. Charlie Kenton, played by Hugh Jackman, knows this well, since his boxing career was interrupted precisely following a defeat at the hands of a robot. Now Charlie spends his days between a bland activity of promoter and the assembly of robots with scrap metals with which he runs between various boxing matches. One day the man finds himself between head and neck the 11-year-old son Max, played by Dakota Goyo, had by an ex of his now passed away. A child that Charlie initially does not want. But it will be the child who will change the life of the former boxer.

Curiosity

The first official trailer was released in December 2010. The second official full trailer was released on May 10, 2011. The film was released in US cinemas on October 7, 2011 and in Italy on November 25, 2011. Although in the first trailers with Hugh Jackman released in Italy the title was expected To Tom, named after the robot protagonist, was later adapted into Real Steel as in the original language version.

The film grossed $ 85.5 million in the United States, $ 27 in the opening weekend alone, and grossed over $ 299 million worldwide.

