curiosity and plot of the film with Jack Nicholson

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 28 July, will air on Iris at 21:00 the film «Shining” of the 1980. Eleventh feature film directed by the master of US cinema Stanley Kubrick. Among the protagonists Danny Lloyd, Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. The film was co-written by Kubrick with Diane Johnson based on the novel of the same name written by Stephen King in 1977. In 2018 it was chosen for conservation in National Film Registry of the Library of United States Congressthe.

MORE INFORMATION

The plot

Jack Torrance, played by Jack Nicholson, writer in crisis, is contacted by the director of the Overlook Hotel who hires him as a caretaker for the winter period. The man, certain that once he has moved away from the usual everyday life he will be able to find the lost vein, he moves into the colossal hotel together with his wife Wendy and little son Danny. Initially, things go smoothly, but soon the situation deteriorates. The son is prey to terrifying visions, while Jack slowly loses control. An evil force hovers over theOverlook Hotel. It has already struck in the past and will come back to strike again.

Curiosity

Shining it represents a stage in the itinerary of crossing-appropriation-breaking through of cinematographic genres carried out by Kubrick during his career. It soon became a cult movie, entered the collective imagination and was sometimes classified as the best horror movie ever.

While most of the shots of indoor scenes, and some external shots of theOverlook Hotel, were made in the studios, a second crew, led by John Harlan, dedicated themselves to shooting outdoor scenes. Glacier National Park’s Saint Mary Lake and Wild Goose Island were filmed for aerial shots at the beginning of the film, while Going-to-the-Sun Road was used for filming the Torrance family’s drive. Some aerial shots of the Overlook Hotel were taken at the Timberline Lodge, which is located on the Mount Hood in Oregon.

