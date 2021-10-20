News

curiosity and plot of the film with Jeff Bridges

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 19 October, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the movie 7 unknown in El Royale of the 2018. Fifth feature film directed by the American director Drew Goddard. Among the protagonists in addition to Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Bridges And Dakota Johnson.

The plot

In the late 1960s, strangers, including an elderly priest with precocious dementia, a struggling African American singer, a chatty vacationer salesman, and a young woman, apparently a hippie, accidentally arrive on the same day in Lake Tahoe, on the border between California and Nevada, at the hotel “El Royale”, a structure that was once sumptuous and now dilapidated and full of mysteries. Each of them has a secret to bury. Over the course of a night, as it becomes increasingly clear that almost none of them are exactly what they seem, each will have a last chance to redeem themselves before everything goes to hell.

Curiosity

On March 8, 2017, 20th Century Fox buys the story, written by Drew Goddard, who will also be the film’s director and producer. Shooting for the $ 32 million film began January 29, 2018 in Vancouver and continued in Burnaby the following February.

The first trailer of the film was released on 7 June 2018. The film, initially set for 5 October 2018, was released in US cinemas starting from 12 October of the same year and in Italian cinemas from 25 October 2018.

