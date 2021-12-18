curiosity and plot of the film with Jennifer Aniston

Tonight on TV, Saturday 18 December, will air on Italy 1 at 23:25 the movie “..And in the end Polly arrives” 2004. Second feature film directed by the US director John Hamburg. Among the protagonists Debra Messing, Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller.

The plot

Reuben Feffer, played by Ben Stiller, believes he has found the love of his life. Too bad that his wife cheats on him during the honeymoon. A bad surprise ?? for someone like Reuben who doesn’t like the unexpected and plans his life down to the smallest detail. Upon his return, Reuben must face the taunt of his colleagues and his boss. But just when everything seems to be falling apart, Reuben finds Polly, played by Jennifer Aniston, a former high school friend … Light comedy that certainly will not be among the masterpieces of the seventh art but that gives a few laughs.

Curiosity

For the role of Sandy Lyle, the actor who was initially contacted was Jack Black, but the part went to Philip Seymour Hoffman. The film mentions the film Dirty Dancing.

Despite unfavorable criticism, with a budget of 42 million dollars the film grossed nearly 172 million dollars worldwide, becoming a huge box office success.or.

