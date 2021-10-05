News

curiosity and plot of the film with Jennifer Lawrence

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 5 October, will air on Sky at 21:15 the movie Bright side of the 2012. Sixth feature film by the American director David O. Russell. Among the protagonists Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

The plot

Pat, played by Bradley Cooper, has just come out of a psychiatric institution after a period of treatment. He has very little left in his life, he has lost his job, his former partner and his home. Back to live in his parents’ house, Pat has only one goal: to win back his ex-wife. One day he meets Tiffany, played by Jennifer Lawrence, a girl, his neighbor, who has some problems to solve, but who is willing to help him. In return, however, he will have to do something for her.

Curiosity

The film received eight 2013 Academy Award nominations, winning Best Actress Award nomination by Jennifer Lawrence. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2012, winning the Audience Award on that occasion.

