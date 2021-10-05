curiosity and plot of the film with Jennifer Lawrence

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 5 October, will air on Sky at 21:15 the movie “Bright side“ of the 2012. Sixth feature film by the American director David O. Russell. Among the protagonists Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper.

Men and Women, Gemma leaves the program? He will participate in a reality show: here’s which one

MORE INFORMATION

The plot

Pat, played by Bradley Cooper, has just come out of a psychiatric institution after a period of treatment. He has very little left in his life, he has lost his job, his former partner and his home. Back to live in his parents’ house, Pat has only one goal: to win back his ex-wife. One day he meets Tiffany, played by Jennifer Lawrence, a girl, his neighbor, who has some problems to solve, but who is willing to help him. In return, however, he will have to do something for her.

Loading... Advertisements

Gf Vip, direction leaves microphones open by mistake: “Mass of imbeciles and brain-damaged”. Unbelievable competitors

Curiosity

The film received eight 2013 Academy Award nominations, winning Best Actress Award nomination by Jennifer Lawrence. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8, 2012, winning the Audience Award on that occasion.

Friends 2021, Veronica Paperini in the storm: ex-husband Fabrizio Prolli defends the teacher on social media