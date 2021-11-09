News

curiosity and plot of the film with Johnny Depp

Tonight on TV, Monday 8 November, will air on Sky at 21:15 the movie Happy birthday Mr. Grape of the 1994. Ninth feature by the Swedish director Lasse Hallström. Among the protagonists Leonardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp and Juiette Lewis.

The plot

Gilbert Grape, played by Johnny Depp, lives in remote Endora. His father committed suicide. His mother suffers from a very serious form of bulimia and literally lives on the sofa at home. Gilbert works in the local grocery store and also has to look after Arnie, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, his little brother, now a teenager, with autism. One day in town, sweet Betty arrives, played by Juliette Lewis. She and her grandmother have had a problem with the car and have to stay in Endora for a few days waiting for the vehicle to be repaired. Betty and Gilbert meet and fall in love.

Curiosity

The photo of Mrs. Grape as a young man is truly a photo of Darlene Cates as a girl. In the episode In spite of Steve from the American Dad! there is a reference to the story, experienced by two squirrels.

The film was shot in Texas from November 2, 1992 to January 26, 1993.

