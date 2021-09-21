curiosity and plot of the film with Jude Law

Tonight on TV, Monday 20 September, will air on Iris at 21:00 the movie “Cold Mountain“ of the 2003. Sixth feature film directed by the English director Anthony Minghella. Among the protagonists Nicole Kidman, Jude Law And R.enée Zellweger.

Men and Women, Gemma leaves the program? He will participate in a reality show: here’s which one

MORE INFORMATION

The plot

America has been on fire since the Civil War. Wounded in battle, the Confederate soldier Iman, played by Jude Law: decides to leave the front to return to Cold Mountain, his hometown and hug his beloved Ava, played by Nicole Kidman. As he crosses the country, following the death of her father, she learns to run the family farm with the help of the indomitable Ruby.

Loading... Advertisements

Curiosity

Renée Zellwegger awarded the 2004 Oscar as Best Supporting Actress. In 1997, United Artists bought the rights to “Cold Mountain“. MGM / United Artists and Miramax Films then announced a deal to produce eight films together, sharing the profits. The film’s budget has grown to nearly $ 120 million. Tom Cruise, married to Nicole Kidman at the time, wanted to play Inman, but the production decided not to accept his request for $ 20 million.

The ‘Cold Mountain’, of which the film is about, is a real mountain located within the Pisgah National Forest, in Haywood County, North Carolina. But filming was mainly done in Romania, Virginia and South Carolina.

Gf Vip, “Raffaella Fico threw a bomb”, Sonia Bruganelli: I expect great things from her