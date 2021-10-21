News

curiosity and plot of the film with Julia Roberts

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 19 October, will air on Sky at 21:20 the movie “The perfect lovers” of the 2001. Fourth feature film directed by the US director Joe Roth. Among the protagonists in addition to Billy Crystal, Julia Roberts and Catherine Zeta Jones.

The plot

Gwen and Eddie are Hollywood’s golden couple. Their comedies hit the box office and their romantic love story is a godsend for producers, advertisers, photographers and journalists. Too bad that, during the filming of the last film, the idyll was shattered. The couple broke out and, what’s worse, Gwen lost her head to some sort of decidedly unglamorous Latin playboy. The release of the film in theaters is now imminent and, for the sake of the proceeds, the production expects the two to tackle the promotional tour pretending to be still in love. Easy to say, hard to do, especially considering Gwen’s bad temper. The press officer Lee Philips is called to resolve the problem, assisted by Kiki, sister and manager of the bizarre actress. At the beginning the staging holds up. But then it starts getting water. Kiki has long been secretly in love with Eddie who, now, seems to notice her. As if that weren’t enough, the director of the film, caught by the sudden ambitions of the author, takes it into his head to give his latest work a ?? particular ?? cut. For poor Lee, catastrophe is just around the corner.

Curiosity

The film was produced by Revolution Studios, Face Productions, Roth-Arnold Productions and Shoelace Productions. The film was released by Columbia Pictures and premiered on July 17, 2001. It was released in US theaters on July 20. Sony Pictures Entertainment (Spe) holds the international distribution rights.

