News

curiosity and plot of the film with Julia Roberts

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Tonight on TV, Friday 27 August, will air on La7 at 21:15 the movie “Eat, pray, love” of the 2010. Second feature film directed by the US director Ryan Murphy. Among the protagonists Javier Bardem, Julia Roberts And Richard Jenkins.

Romantic and biographical drama based on the memoir of the same name by Elizabeth Gilbert 2006. Ryan Murphy co-wrote and directed the film, which was released in the United States on August 13, 2010.

Men and Women, Gemma leaves the program? He will participate in a reality show: here’s which one

Loading...
Advertisements

The plot

A travel around the world, a journey of the heart and soul, a journey to find oneself: this is the path that Liz, played by Julia Roberts, an enviable woman, who seems to have everything one could wish for in life, chooses to undertake after the divorce from her husband. To each stage of his adventure, Liz will rediscover dimensions that, in the folds of her ‘perfect life’, she had ended up losing sight of.

Curiosity

Directed by Ryan Murphy, creator of the series Glee, the film is inspired by the autobiographical novel by Elizabeth Gilbert. The film received negative reviews from critics, but was a hit, grossing 204.6 million dollars around the world on a budget to make it happen 60 million dollars.

For the film they were created beyond 400 merchandising items. Products included themed jewelry, a perfume, some tea, ice cream machines, an oversized Indonesian bench, rosaries and a bamboo lampshade. The department stores World Market have opened an entire section in all their locations dedicated to merchandising linked to the film.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

782
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
762
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
762
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
607
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
589
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
573
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
530
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
503
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
498
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
394
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
To Top