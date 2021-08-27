curiosity and plot of the film with Julia Roberts

Tonight on TV, Friday 27 August, will air on La7 at 21:15 the movie “Eat, pray, love” of the 2010. Second feature film directed by the US director Ryan Murphy. Among the protagonists Javier Bardem, Julia Roberts And Richard Jenkins.

Romantic and biographical drama based on the memoir of the same name by Elizabeth Gilbert 2006. Ryan Murphy co-wrote and directed the film, which was released in the United States on August 13, 2010.

MORE INFORMATION

Men and Women, Gemma leaves the program? He will participate in a reality show: here’s which one

Loading... Advertisements

The plot

A travel around the world, a journey of the heart and soul, a journey to find oneself: this is the path that Liz, played by Julia Roberts, an enviable woman, who seems to have everything one could wish for in life, chooses to undertake after the divorce from her husband. To each stage of his adventure, Liz will rediscover dimensions that, in the folds of her ‘perfect life’, she had ended up losing sight of.

Curiosity

Directed by Ryan Murphy, creator of the series “Glee“, the film is inspired by the autobiographical novel by Elizabeth Gilbert. The film received negative reviews from critics, but was a hit, grossing 204.6 million dollars around the world on a budget to make it happen 60 million dollars.

For the film they were created beyond 400 merchandising items. Products included themed jewelry, a perfume, some tea, ice cream machines, an oversized Indonesian bench, rosaries and a bamboo lampshade. The department stores World Market have opened an entire section in all their locations dedicated to merchandising linked to the film.