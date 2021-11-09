curiosity and plot of the film with Keanu Reeves

Tonight on TV, Friday 23 July, will air on Rai 3 at 21:20 the film «A double truth” of the 2016. Second feature film directed by the American director Courtney Hunt. Among the protagonists Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger and Gabriel Basso. The film is a engaging legal drama written by Rafael Jackson, former author of films such as “Away from the nightmare“ of 2002, “Bicentennial Man“ of 1999.

The plot

Attorney Richard Ramsay, played by Keanu Reeves, promises her friend Loretta Lassiter, played by Renée Zellweger, to exonerate his young son Mike, caught next to his father’s corpse, moreover with a bloody knife in his hand, and immediately accused of voluntary murder. In an effort to drop the charges, Richard investigates the case as he tries to win the trust of his client who, after an initial admission of guilt, has entrenched himself behind a wall of silence. The first witnesses and officers arriving at the crime scene have no doubts pointing the finger straight at Mike, but is the case really that simple? When the darkest secrets of the Lassiter family come to the surface the story takes a truly unexpected turn.

Curiosity

Initially the protagonist should have been Daniel Craig, but abandoned the project a few days before filming began, in April 2014, without giving reasons. Craig was then replaced by Keanu Reeves in the following June. On 10 July 2014, Jim Belushi joined the cast of the film to play Mike’s father. Shooting for the film began in July 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana, but was supposed to take place in Boston instead.

