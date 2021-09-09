curiosity and plot of the film with Kevin de Paula

Tonight on TV, Thursday 9 September, will air on Channel 5 at 21:21 the movie “Pele” of the 2016. Third feature film directed by US directors Jeff and Michael Zimbalist. Among the protagonists Seu Jorge, Kevin de Paula and Milton Gonçalves.

The plot

Written and directed jointly by Jeff and Mike Zimbalist, the film tells the story of Pele, from his childhood, in the favelas of São Paulo, to the absolute consecration, with the victory, in 1958, at the age of 17, of his first world championship. .

It is 1950 and the whole of Brazil has the radio to their ears: it is a matter of national pride. The defeat at home, at the hands of Uruguay, in the last game of Rio World Cup, throws the country into a state of collective and devastating prostration. By questioning the practice of ginga, an expression of happy and spectacular football, the Brazilians question their own identity and their vision of the world.

But not the little Dico, 9 years old, a football elf played without shoes in the alleys of Bauru. Struck by the sadness on his father’s face, Dico promises him that one day he will bring Brazil to victory, and twelve years later, in Sweden, he will honor that first vow and make himself known to the whole world under the name of Pele.

Curiosity

In May 2013 Pele participated in the Cannes Film Festival to promote the production of this film. The former player served as executive producer and is featured in the film with a cameo. Processing began in Rio de Janeiro in October 2013.

The film’s release was originally scheduled to coincide with the 2014 World Cup, but was delayed due to prolonged post-production and new scenes to shoot. The film premiered on 23 April 2016 at the Tribeca Film Festival, in the Special Screening section. It was then released in US cinemas on May 6, 2016, and in Italy on May 26 of the same year.