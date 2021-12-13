curiosity and plot of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio

Tonight on TV, Monday 13 December, will air on The 7 at 23:20 the movie “The Aviator“ 2004. Nineteenth feature film directed by the American director Martin Scorsese. Among the protagonists Gwen Stefani, Leonardo Dicaprio and Cate Blanchett.

The plot

Orphaned at 18, Howard Hughes, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, heir to the oil company ?? Hughes Tool Co. ??, moves to Hollywood to pursue his dream: to shoot a blockbuster about the First World War. The film, Angels in Hell, costs him a fortune, but gives him the opportunity to pass on his crazy and documented passion for aeronautics to the world. In the following years Hughes will continue to lavishly cultivate his obsessions: planes, cinema and women, conquering, one after the other, Jean Harlow, Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner. But, despite the power, wealth and fame, the eccentric millionaire will never be able to tame his illness, an OCD that will haunt him for life.

Curiosity

The score, composed by Howard Shore, was recorded by the Brussels Philharmonic (in 2004 the orchestra was still called “Flemish Radio Orchestra”) and produced by the Universal Classics Group (Umg Recordings). The film had various distributors around the world. The film was released in the US, UK and Germany by Miramax Films, and in Latin America, Australia and the US by Warner Bros.

The film cost $ 110 million. A version of “The Aviator“ it was released on December 17, 2004 in 40 theaters, where it grossed $ 858,021 on its opening weekend. “The Aviator“ it grossed $ 102 million 610,330 in the United States and Canada and $ 111 million to $ 131,129 overseas. In total, the film grossed $ 213 million in total.

