curiosity and plot of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 3 November, will air on Iris at 21:00 the movie “Shutter Island” of the 2010. Twenty-first feature film directed by the Italian-American director Martin Scorsese. Among the protagonists Mark Ruffalo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Kingsley.

Inspired by Dennis Lehane’s best-selling “Island of Fear”; the same author of “Mystic River” and “Gone Baby Gone”.

The plot

St.United States, 1954. Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule are two policemen who are summoned to Shutter Island, an island off the coast of Massachusetts, to investigate the mysterious escape of a murderess from the impenetrable psychiatric hospital where she was. locked up. The two will find themselves unraveling a thick tangle of chilling puzzles and sordid plots.

Curiosity

THEThe film marks the fourth collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo Di Caprio, after “Gangs of New York“, “The Aviator“ and the award-winning “The Departed“.

In the United States and Canada, initially, the film was supposed to be released on October 2, 2009. Paramount, however, moved the release date to February 19, 2010. In Italy, the film was released by Medusa Film on March 5, 2010.

The film debuted at # 1 in the box office chart with $ 41 million. It is the Martin Scorsese film that made the most of the opening weekend.

