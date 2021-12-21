curiosity and plot of the film with Matt Damon

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 21 December, will air on Network 4 at 21:25 the movie “The Bourne Identity” 2002. Fourth feature film directed by the American director Doug Liman. Among the protagonists Chris Cooper, Matt Damon and Brian Cox.

First film, freely inspired by from the novel “A Name Without a Face” by Robert Ludlum from 1980, and part of a series of three sequels, all centered around the story of Jason Bourne, played by Damon.

The plot

Jason Bourne, played by Matt Damon, a CIA special agent with lethal abilities, but stumbled on a mysterious incident following which he lost his memory. Let’s start from here: Jason is found in the middle of the sea by an Italian fishing boat. The only clue to his identity: a code number of an account in Switzerland. As he rediscovers his amazing skills as a secret agent, Jason sets out in search of his identity. Which is anything but easy, because there are several people around who would like him dead, just for the avoidance of doubt. As soon as ours returns to the square, all hell breaks loose: endless chases, fights and shootings.

Curiosity

The film was shot straddling France, Italy and the Czech Republic.

With a budget of approximately $ 60 million, it has grossed over $ 214 million worldwide.

