curiosity and plot of the film with Matt Damon

Tonight on TV, Friday 1 October, will air on Iris at 21:00 the movie “Hereafter” of the 2010. Thirty-third film by the American director and actor Clint Eastwood. Among the protagonists Cécile de France, Matt Damon And Bryce Dallas Howard.

Men and Women, Gemma leaves the program? He will participate in a reality show: here’s which one

MORE INFORMATION

The plot

Thriller supernatural that sees the parallel stories of three characters who find themselves confronted with death and mourning. The protagonists are Marie, played by Cécile de France, a French journalist who lived through the violent experience of the tsunami, Marcus, played by Frankie McLaren, a young Englishman who lost his twin brother in a dramatic accident and, finally, George, played by Matt Damon, an American worker who manages to relate to the beyond worldly reality ??.

Loading... Advertisements

Curiosity

“Hereafter“ it was originally supposed to debut in American theaters in December 2010, but in view of the 2011 Oscars, Warner Bros brought the release date for Canada and the United States forward by about two months, to October 22.

The film had its world premiere on September 12 at the 2010 Toronto International Film Festival and was chosen as the closing film of the 48th edition of the New York Film Festival. In Italy the film was shown in Italian cinemas from January 5, 2011.

Men and women, Maria De Filippi hunts a tronista. Advances: “He plotted behind the editorial staff”