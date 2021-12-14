curiosity and plot of the film with Mel Gibson

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 13 December, will air on Network 4 at 21:25 the movie “Blood Father” 2016. Eighth feature film directed by the French director Jean-François Richet. Among the protagonists Erin Moriarty, Mel Gibson and Diego Luna.

The plot

After her fiancé steals a fortune from the drug trafficking cartel and leads to a lot of trouble, 18-year-old Lydia is forced to flee, finding only one ally: her father John, played by Mel Gibson, an alcoholic, drug addict and outlaw biker. Despite everything rowing against him, John is determined to protect his daughter from all harm, and, for once in his life, he behaves in an exemplary way.

Curiosity

In 2008 Sylvester Stallone was supposed to direct and interpret the film, but was forced to abandon the project to make the film. “John Rambo“. Shooting for the film began on June 5, 2014 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and ended on July 3 of the same year.

The first trailer of the film will be released on April 3, 2016 and the film premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the “Midnight Screenings” section. It was released in US cinemas starting August 25, 2016.

