curiosity and plot of the film with Nicolas Cage

Tonight on TV, Friday 22 October, will air on Italy 1 at 11:30 pm the movie “Just for vengeance” of the 2011. Seventeenth feature film directed by the Australian-New Zealand director Roger Donaldson. Among the protagonists Guy Pearce, Niolas Cage and January Jones

Men and Women, Gemma leaves the program? He will participate in a reality show: here’s which one

MORE INFORMATION

The plot

Will Gerard, played by Nicolas Cage, an English teacher, lives a simple and quiet life. His daily life is turned upside down when he finds out that his wife has been beaten and raped. In the hospital he meets a complete stranger who proposes to take revenge on his own for the terrible wrong he has suffered. Will could wait for the police to find the culprit, arrest him, and put him in the hands of justice. Or he could rely on Simon and his “friends” who would avenge his wife instead of the institutions. But at what price?

Loading... Advertisements

Who has seen it, Federica Sciarelli reads the intimidating message (full of swear words) on live TV

Curiosity

The first official trailer in Italian of the film was released starting from 25 July 2011. The film had its world premiere in Italy starting from 2 September 2011, while in the United States it was released on 16 March 2012.

A place in the sun, time change for the historic soap. Cast in revolt: “A Suicidal Choice”