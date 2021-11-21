curiosity and plot of the film with Nicolas Cage

Tonight on TV, Sunday 21 November, will air on Sky at 21:15 the movie “The hunter of women“ of the 2015. Second feature film directed by the Zeelandic director Scott Walker. John Cusack among the protagonists, Nicolas Cage and Vanessa Hudgens.

The plot

THEinspired by real events, the film tells one of the most terrifying stories that involved Alaska, a boundless land with a wild imagination. Jack Holcombe, played by Nicolas Cage, is entrusted with a seemingly unsolved case a few days before retiring from his duties as a police detective. Some young women, mostly prostitutes and nightclub dancers, were found dead. The hand looks the same. There is a serial killer who roams undisturbed. Cyndy Paulsen, played by Vanessa Hudgens, one of the intended victims, taking advantage of a moment of distraction, however, manages to escape.

Curiosity

The film was shot in Anchorage in 26 days in October 2011. The first official trailer for the film was released online on August 21, 2012. It was supposed to be released in US theaters starting November 30, 2012, but the release date it was later moved to August 23, 2013.

