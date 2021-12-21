curiosity and plot of the film with Nicolas Cage

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 21 December, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the movie “The genius of the scam” 2003. Fourteenth feature film directed by the British director Ridley Scott. Among the protagonists S.am Rockwell, Nicolas Cage and Alison Lohman.

The plot

Roy and Frank, played by Nicolas Cage e Sam Rockwell, they run a round of petty scams. One day the right opportunity arises to land the coup of a lifetime. Everything goes smoothly until Roy has a little accident. Pure coincidence or did Frank put a hand in it?

Curiosity

The film premiered in 2,711 theaters between the United States and Canada and here the film grossed 13 million dollars for an average of about 5 thousand dollars per theatrical weekend. The film grossed $ 36.9 million nationwide and $ 65.5 million worldwide.

