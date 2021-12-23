curiosity and plot of the film with Nicolas Cage

Tonight on TV, Thursday 23 December, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the movie “With Air” 1997. First feature film directed by the director English Simon West. Among the protagonists John Cusack, Nicolas Cage and John Malkovich.

Giancarlo Magalli convicted, will have to compensate Adriana Volpe. Her comment: “You will have to pay”

MORE INFORMATION

The plot

A group of inmates must be transferred to a maximum security prison. Cameron Poe also gets on the same flight, played by Nicolas Cage, ex ranger, just released from prison after serving 8 years for manslaughter. Cameron just wants to go back to his life, to his wife and daughter, never known, who turns eight on that very day. But it gets in the way of Cyrus Grissom, played by John Malkovich. The insane criminal unleashes a riot and, together with his “associates”, takes control of the plane.

Justine Mattera’s sister operated on the heart: «She had only a 40% chance of surviving. Saved with tissue from pigs and cattle “

Curiosity

Two Fairchild C-123 Provider aircraft were used to shoot the film. The one used for the taxiing scenes was donated to Wendover Airport and is now displayed on the ring road as a tourist attraction. The other “Jailbird” in flight condition was sold to a commercial company in Alaska and was destroyed on August 1, 2010 in an accident in Denali National Park, Alaska.

Dancing with the Stars, does Arisa accept Rocco Siffredi’s proposal? “I’m ready for the erotic road”