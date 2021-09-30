curiosity and plot of the film with Nicolas Cage

Tonight on TV, Thursday 30 September, will air on Rai 2 at 21:20 the movie “With Air” of the 1997. First feature film directed by the English director Simon West. Among the protagonists John Cusack, Nicolas Cage And John Malkovich

The plot

A group of inmates must be transferred to a maximum security prison. Cameron Poe, a former ranger, played by Nicolas Cage, also gets on the same flight, just released from prison after serving 8 years for manslaughter. Cameron just wants to go back to his life, to his wife and daughter, never known, who turns 8 on that day. But Cyrus Grissom gets in the way. The insane criminal unleashes a riot and, together with his “associates”, takes control of the plane.

Curiosity

Produced with a budget of $ 75 million, the film debuted at the top of the North American box office with grossing over $ 24 million in its first weekend of programming. It became a financial success, grossing 101 million 117,573 in the United States alone and 122 million 894,661 overseas, for a total of 224 million 12,234 worldwide.

