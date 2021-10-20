curiosity and plot of the film with Ólafur Darri Ólafsson

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 20 October, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the movie “The Deep“ of the 2012. Ninth feature film directed by the Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur. Among the protagonists Jóhann G. Jóhannsson, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson And Stefán Hallur Stefánsson.

The plot

Kormákur brings to the screen what is legend in Iceland. A strange case that really happened on March 11, 1984, when a fishing boat was wrecked in the freezing waters of the Vestmann Islands. Of the crew only one man was saved, who managed to survive in impossible conditions with inhuman temperatures: Gulli, played by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, a common type who unwittingly became a national hero and a scientific phenomenon at the same time. A story that opens a breach on the limits of the human body.

Curiosity

Film photography was curated by Bergsteinn Björgúlfsson, while the editing is by Sverrir Kristjánsson and Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir. Music from the film instead of Daníel Bjarnason and Ben Frost.

