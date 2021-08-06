curiosity and plot of the film with Renato Pozzetto

Tonight on TV, Friday 6 August, will air on The 7 at 9.15 pm the film «The hot potato” of the 1979. Sixty-first feature film directed by the Italian director Steno. Among the protagonists Edwige Fenech, Renato Pozzetto and Massimo Ranieri.

The plot

Worker and trade unionist in the Enicem factory, Bernardo Mambelli, played by Renato Pozzetto, is the spokesperson for his colleagues at the superiors, by whom he is particularly esteemed. One day he saves a certain Claudio from a beating by neo-fascists and takes him to his house. Claudio, however, is a homosexual and this wreaks havoc in Bernardo’s life: the neighbors suspect him, his colleagues mock him. His fiancée marries him to silence the gossips.

Curiosity

The song appears in the film’s soundtrack “Different tango“, written by the leader of Squallor Totò Savio, destined to become a symbolic song for Italian homosexuals, until it was chosen as Gay pride official anthem held in Bologna in 2008. During Gandi’s fist fight against the fascists, in the garage all the cars bear the initials of the province “VS”, non-existent at the time even if this initials were later assigned to the province of Medio Campidano after its establishment in 2001.

Even the license plate of the taxi that can be seen just before the rear-end collision is Vs, as well as a red 850 spider, always during the altercation with the taxi driver. By the way, while Cockpit hits the man the plate comes off and the real one with Rome plate appears. After learning from his companions the news of his probable appointment as factory delegate, Gandi performs a funny gag in which he plays the verse to the well-known trade unionist Luciano Lama. The film was shot in Rome and in the Roman hinterland.

