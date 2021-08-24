curiosity and plot of the film with Robert De Niro

Tonight on TV, Monday 23 August, will air on Rai 1 at 21:25 the movie “Big Wedding” of the 2013. Second feature film directed by the US director Justin Zackham. Among the protagonists Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro, and Ben Barnes.

American remake of the original Swiss / French film from 2006 “Mon frère se marie», Translated into Italian with “My brother is getting married“, written by Jean-Stéphane Bron and Karine Sudan. It was released on April 26, 2013 for the Lionsgate in the United States and Canada.

The plot

A very extended family struggling with a wedding to prepare. Don and Ellie Griffin, played by Robert De Niro And Diane Keaton, have been separated for many years and have two biological sons and an adopted son, Alejandro, played by Ben Barnes. The latter is very much in love with his Missy, played by Amanda Seyfried, he decided to marry her. Everything gets complicated when Alejandro’s biological mother arrives, a deeply Catholic and uncompromising woman. How can I explain to her that the parents are separated? so sinners, that the father lives with another and that his mother is a Jewish-Buddhist, passionate about cosmetic surgery? We will have to pretend. Don and Ellie Griffin will be forced to act, on the occasion of the wedding, the part of a happy couple is ?? normal ??.

Curiosity

Despite the rich and stellar parterre of actors, all with brilliant comedy experiences to their credit, the film was not awarded overseas awards by either critics or audiences. In the United States, it obtained a collection of approximately 21 million and 763 thousand dollars.

