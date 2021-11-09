curiosity and plot of the film with Robert Downey Jr.

Tonight on TV, Sunday 7 November, will air on Italy 1 at 21:20 the movie “Shelock Holmes” of the 2009. Sixth feature film by the English director Guy Ritchie. Among the protagonists Jude Law, Robert Downey Jr. And Rachel McAdams.

The plot

It’s up to the histrionic and talented Robert Downey Jr. to step into the immortal role of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes in this film directed by director Guy Ritchie. The screenplay, edited first by Michael Johnson and then by Tony Peckham, is taken from the comic written by Lionel Wigram and, of course, inspired by the novels of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Alongside Downey we find Jude Law, in the role of Dr. Watson.

It all begins with our two heroes who interrupt a macabre ritual by saving the life of a young woman (the sacrificial victim on duty). The arrest of the delusional Lord Blackwood follows. Six months later Blackwood, awaited by the hanging, asks to speak with Holmes. During the meeting the man reveals to the detective that he will return from the dead.

Curiosity

The film was originally scheduled for 2010 but the release was brought forward to 2009 due to the speed with which pre-production and processing took place. The film was distributed throughout most of the world. The film grossed $ 209 million 28,679 in the United States and $ 524 million to $ 28,679 worldwide.

