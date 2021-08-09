Entertainment

curiosity and plot of the film with Robin Williams

Tonight on TV, Saturday 7 August, will air on Network 4 at 23:37 the film «Two fathers too many” of the 1997. Twelfth feature film directed by the American director Ivan Reitman. Among the protagonists Billy Crystal, Robin Wiliams And Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It is the remake of the 1983 French film Les compères – We are your father.

The plot

Colette to find her 16-year-old son Scott who ran away from home, hires the two potential fathers, Jack, played by Billy Crystal, and Dale, played by Robin Wiliams. Two types definitely at the antipodes, after an initial distrust, although amazed to look for the same person, the two decide to join forces to find the boy and to be able to dissolve the doubt that now torments them: but which of them is the father?

Curiosity

In South Africa the film was released with the title What’s Up Pop’s?, for the distributor has thus decided because it is more appropriate for the local market. The name was later changed to What’s Up Pops? for the DVD release, when they realized that the apostrophe had been used incorrectly.

The film has a 25% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 59 reviews, averaging 4.18 / 10. It was also named as one of the least entertaining comedies to Stinkers Bad Movie Awards of 1997.

