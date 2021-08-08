Entertainment

curiosity and plot of the film with Rocco Papaleo

Tonight on TV, Saturday 7 August, will air on Network 4 at 23:26 the film «Basilicata coast to coast” of the 2010. First feature film directed by the Italian actor and director Rocco Papaleo. Among the protagonists in addition to the same Papaleo, Max Gazzè and Alessandro Gassmann.

The plot

C.Choral comedy, written and directed by Rocco Papaleo, which tells the daring journey of a group of musicians headed to the Festival of Scanzano Jonico. Between exhilarating encounters and various unexpected events, the musicians will find themselves crossing the Lucanian land on foot: the journey will become for everyone a path of growth.

Curiosity

THEThe film was shot in the Lucanian municipalities of Maratea, Trecchina, Lauria, Tramutola, Spinoso, Aliano, Scanzano Jonico and in the ghost town of Craco. Executive production was entrusted by Basilicata Region which financed the film project for the promotion of the image of Basilicata, being the assignee of 350 thousand euros from the European Regional Development Fund under the 2007-2013 Operational Program.

