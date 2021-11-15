curiosity and plot of the film with Sylvester Stallone

Tonight on TV, Friday 17 September, will air on Italy 1 at 11:15 pm the movie “The specialist” of the 1994. Fifth feature film directed by the Peruvian director Luis Llosa. Among the protagonists Sharon Stone, Sylvester Stallone And James Woods.

The plot

May Munro, played by Sharon Stone, is determined to take revenge on the death of her parents, which occurred when she was still a child. Contact a former CIA agent, Ray Quick, played by Sylvester Stallone, to carry out his revenge. Ray accepts, but his assignment will be full of unexpected events, not least the love for the beautiful May.

Curiosity

The film was produced in collaboration with Warner Bros. The soundtrack was produced by Epic Soundtrax, digital services from Cinesite. The budget for making the film amounted to approximately $ 45 million. In the original version of the film, the protagonist was to be called Earl Quick.

Stallone received $ 12 million for playing his part. The scenes were shot from March 2 to May 8, 1994 at Greenwich Studios in Miami, Cookeville in the state of Tennessee and at the Great Falls Dam on Rock Island.

