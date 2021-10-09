curiosity and plot of the film with Sylvester Stallone

Tonight on TV, Friday 8 October, will air on Italy 1 at 21:20 the movie “John Rambo” of the 2008. Seventh feature film directed by the director and actor Sylvester Stallone. Among the protagonists, in addition to Stallone himself, there are Julie Benz And Paul Schulze. Fourth film in the saga dedicated to Rambo.

The plot

The story takes place between Thailand and the former Burma. About twenty years have passed since Rambo’s last mission, also played by Sylvester Stallone. The soldier seems to have found peace. He lives alone, fishing, going up the Salween River to hunt for poisonous snakes which he then sells. One day he is contacted by Sarah Miller and Michael Burnett. The two, at the head of a group of lay missionaries, would like to reach Myanmar, a war zone, whose inhabitants have been at the mercy of a cruel military regime for decades. Rambo hesitates. After long reflection, he ends up accepting. Once they arrive at their destination, the missionaries will face the sadistic major Pa Tee Tint and his soldiers. In turn, Rambo will have to come to terms with a never forgotten past.

Curiosity

The film had mixed reviews, but was well received by the public. The review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes gave it a score of 38%, in contrast to the CinemaScore survey which gave it an average rating of A- by the public. The New York Times defined the acting as not very expressive but appropriate to the role designed by Stallone.

The film was banned by the Burmese government and illegally released by youth freedom associations. The fourth chapter grossed 18 million and 150 thousand dollars in the first weekend. In Italy it grossed a total of 3 million and 709,247 euros, immediately conquering the top of the box office while in the United States it grossed a total of 42 million and 754,105 dollars. Overall, the film grossed approximately $ 113 million.

