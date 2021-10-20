curiosity and plot of the film with Tahar Rahim

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 20 October, will air on Iris at 21:00 the movie “The prince of the desert” of the 2011. Twelfth feature film directed by the French director and screenwriter Jean-Jacques Annaud. Among the protagonists Mark Strong, Tahar Rahim and Antonio Banderas.

Epic genre film based on the 1957 novel “The Country of Short Shadows” by the Swiss writer Hans Ruesch.

The plot

Director Jean-Jacques Annaud, famous for having already directed “Two brothers“, “The bear“, And “The lover“, brings the novel by the Swiss writer Hans Ruesch to the big screen. In Arabia, at the dawn of the twentieth century, two sultans meet among the scorching desert sands. Around them, the inanimate bodies of the fighters who died in battle: they are Nesib, played by Antonio Banderas, the victorious sultan, and Emir of Hoboeika, and Amar, played by Mark Strong, the defeated. Nesib now dictates the law: no one will be able to claim rights on the land known as “Yellow stripe“ and Amar’s sons Saleeh and Auda, played by Tahar Rahim, will come under his tutelage. Years later, we find Auda, who has become an avid scholar, and Saleeh, a warrior who wishes to return to his father’s land. Amar, meanwhile, has received a visit from a Texan oilman who informs him of the presence of oil wells in his territory.

Curiosity

Produced by Tarak Ben Ammar, president of Quinta Communications, and co-produced by the Doha Film Institute of Qatar, the film was shot mainly in Tunisia, but for some sets also in Qatar, and a budget of 55 million dollars.

Worldwide distribution of the film began in late November 2011; on November 23 it was released in theaters in France and Benelux, while the following day it was released in selected territories in the Middle East. Since 1 December it has been distributed in other countries of the Middle East, such as Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Bahrain.

