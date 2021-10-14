curiosity and plot of the film with Tom Cruise

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 13 October, will air on Iris at 21:25 the movie “The last samurai“ of the 2003. Seventh feature film directed by the American director Edward Zwick. Among the protagonists Maria Ken Watanabe, Tom Cruise and Shin Koyamada.

The plot

San Francisco, 1876. Fresh from the Civil War, Captain Nathan Algren, played by Tom Cruise, spends his days with his most trusted friend: the bottle. One day, he meets a Japanese businessman who offers him a large sum to join him in Japan where he will train a group of soldiers. Objective: to annihilate the order of the Samurai. Nathan accepts. But fate has a surprise in store. Captured by the enemies, he will end up joking by their side.

Curiosity

The film was shot largely in New Zealand, with a crew made up mostly of Japanese and with an American production. Several scenes of the Temple were shot in Japan, at the Engyo-ji Temple on Mount Shosha, in Himeji Prefecture.

For the shot of the Fuji CGI models were used superimposed on images of the view from Yokohama. To recreate many scenes in the village, the production chose Warner Bros. Studios, California. The film was released in the United States on December 5, 2003 and in Italy on January 9, 2004.

