curiosity and plot of the film with Tom Cruise

Tonight on TV, Wednesday 28 July, will air on La7 at 21:15 the movie “The partner” of the 1993. Sixteenth feature film directed by the American director Sydney Pollack. Among the protagonists Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tom Cruise and Gene Hackman. The film is a legal thriller based on the 1991 novel entitled “The Firm“, written by John Grisham. Holly Hunter was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance while Dave Grusin was nominated for Best Original Score.

MORE INFORMATION

Mediaset says goodbye to trash, Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Now we aim for families”

The plot

Mitch McDeere, played by Tom Cruise, is a young and promising lawyer. He doesn’t have time to graduate when a law firm in Memphis is already making him a mind-boggling offer. Mitch and his wife Abby, played by Jeanne Tripplehorn, I’m in seventh heaven. On the wave of enthusiasm they pack up their bags and move towards a new, promising life. Wonderful house, friendly neighbors, very rich salary. But there is also the downside. Between work and study for the state exam Mitch practically passes 24 hours in the office. Abby begins to feel lonely, but she understands. The two young spouses do not imagine, however, that the studio will soon ask Mitch for something more: his integrity.

Loading... Advertisements

Curiosity

Released in theaters on June 30, 1993, the film was a huge commercial success, grossing 270.2 million dollarsin front of a budget of 42 millioni, making it the highest-grossing film adapted from a Grisham novel. THEThe film does not differ from the book in many respects, but the ending is very different. Mitch doesn’t end up in the Caribbean, like in the book; he and Abby just get in the car and they return to Boston.

Before escaping Mitch, in the book, he leaves a detailed log of the company’s illegal activities, as well as a recorded deposition. Mitch’s information provides to federal prosecutors sufficient evidence to immediately indict half of the firm’s active lawyers, as well as several retired partners.

Tonight on TV, Monday 2 August on Canale 5 «Couple therapy for lovers»: curiosity and plot of the film with Ambra Angiolini