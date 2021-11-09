curiosity and plot of the film with Tom Hanks

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 9 November, will air on Rai Movie at 21:10 the movie «The Post» of the 2017. Thirtieth feature film by the American director Steven Spielberg. Among the protagonists Maryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Sarah Paulson.

The plot

Vietnam, 1966: American soldiers find themselves in an extremely precarious situation and are disadvantaged on the battlefield. This stagnation phase is documented by military analyst Daniel Ellsberg on behalf of Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara. On the flight back to America, Ellsberg reveals to McNamara and President Lyndon B. Johnson that, in his opinion, the war situation in Vietnam has remained essentially unchanged since the beginning of the war. Interviewed by numerous reporters, McNamara however lies, saying that a lot of progress has been made and that he is extremely confident about the outcome of the war. Later Ellsberg, working at the Rand Corporation and having access to various confidential material, decides to photocopy all the top secret documents related to the Vietnam War, starting with the Truman presidency, and deliver them to the New York Times for publication.

In 1971 Katharine Graham, who became the owner of the Post after the death of her father and husband, tried to better balance her social life with the work commitments and financial difficulties that forced her to list the company on the stock exchange. Beyond that, his decisions are sometimes overlooked by board member Arthur Parsons and chief editor Ben Bradlee, played by Tom Hanks. In particular the latter, suspicious of some rumors, tries to find out what the New York Times intends to publish; Meanwhile, McNamara, Graham’s longtime friend, reveals that an unflattering article about her was published in the same newspaper. On June 13, 1971, four months after receiving the documents, the New York Times began publishing them: all this triggers a wave of protests and a gigantic scandal in the country, linked precisely to the Pentagon Papers.

Curiosity

In October 2016, producer Amy Pascal won the rights to the screenplay at an auction “The Post“, written by Liz Hannah. In March 2017 Steven Spielberg enters negotiations to direct and produce the film, while Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks negotiate for the roles of the protagonists.

The production, whose budget was 50 million dollars, begins on May 30, 2017 in New York. The film marks the 28th collaboration between Spielberg and composer John Williams.

