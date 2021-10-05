News

curiosity and plot of the film with Tom Hanks

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 5 October, will air on Rai 5 at 21:15 the movie “He was my father” of the 2002. Second feature film by the American director Sam Mendes. Among the protagonists Jude Law, Tom Hanks and Paul Newman.

The plot

Michael Sullivan, played by Tom Hanks, the Illinois gangster is known by all as the Angel of Death ‘. But also a loving husband and a loving father. When these two worlds collide, Michael must decide whether to protect his son, the only survivor of his family, at the expense of his own life.

Curiosity

Candidate to the 2003 Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Supporting Actor to Paul Newman, Best Score, Best Production Design to Nancy Haigh, Best Sound and Best Sound Editing to Scott Hecker, won the Best Cinematography award. Based on the comic book of the same name by Max Allan Collins in the film is the latest film appearance by Paul Newman.

