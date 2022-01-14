curiosity and plot of the film with Vin Diesel and Michael Caine

Tonight on TV, Tuesday 11 January, will air on Rai 4 at 21:20 the film “The Last Witch Hunter: The Last Witch Hunter” of 2015. Science fiction film starring Vin Diesel, Michael Caine and the protagonist of “The Lord of the Rings” Elijah Wood.

Witches are still a part of the modern world, as are other supernatural creatures ready to unleash the black death on humanity. For centuries and in every part of the Earth, armies of witch hunters have fought them. Among them Kaulder, a valiant warrior responsible for the death of the Queen of the Witches and those of her followers. But, just before he died, the Queen cursed the warrior by giving him an immortal destiny and forever alienating him from his wife and beloved daughter. In the modern world Kaulder is the last remaining warrior and he still does not know that the almighty Queen has risen and wants to take revenge.

Curiosity

Kaulder’s character is inspired, albeit in part, by the witch hunter Vin Diesel played when playing Dungeons and Dragons. After the death of Paul Walker (the co-star of Fast & Furious), the shooting of the film was called into question.