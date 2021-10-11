curiosity and plot of the film with Willem Dafoe

Tonight on TV, Monday 11 October, will air on Italy 1 at 23:50 the movie “The place of shadows“ of the 2013. Ninth feature film directed by the American director Stephen Sommers. Among the protagonists Addison Timlin, Willem Dafoe and Anton Yelchin.

Four years after “GI Joe – The Birth of the Cobra”, Stephen Sommers brings the novel of the same name by Dean R. Koontz, the first of the “Odd Thomas” series, to the big screen.

The plot

THEIn a remote California town, Pico Mundo, the young fast food cook, Odd Thomas, is a normal boy with a paranormal secret: he sees the dead. Odd always tries to help the silent spirits around him. Often they just want justice and so Odd ends up giving valuable advice to Pico Mundo Police Chief Wyatt Porter, played by Willem Dafoe, to find the real culprits of heinous crimes. But other times, thanks to the spirits it is possible to avoid massacres. Something very different happens one day. A mysterious man has arrived in Pico Mundo. Not even the spirits know who he is and what he wants. The only clue, a negative omen, is a page torn from a calendar: that of August 15th.

Just under twenty-four hours and Pico Mundo will be engulfed by the catastrophe. Odd knows his country is in serious trouble and, aided by his fiancée Stormy and the sheriff, plunges headlong into an epic battle to try and stop a disaster of apocalyptic proportions. Two extraordinary days for the young man with a special gift: fate and destiny merge in the most terrible of nightmares.

Curiosity

The film premiered at the 5th edition of the River Bend Film Festival in April 2013. In Italy it was supposed to be distributed by Eagle Pictures on September 19, 2013, but due to various problems its release was postponed to July 23. 2015 from the distribution house Barter Entertainment.

