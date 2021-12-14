Curiosity: the most passionate VIPs in the world of the game

The world of online gaming conquers everyone, even the most unexpected VIPs!

A scene with Paolo Villaggio at the game table. Web source

The emotions that only the online casino can give, between the prospect of easy winnings and the attention completely captured by dynamic and colorful images, have such a charm that they become anyone’s passion. Often VIPs have been accused by paparazzi and speculators of squandering their assets at the casino, but today the possibility of playing online, in the silence and secrecy of their own room, allows everyone to conquer the world of online gaming, without risking accusations, offenses or problems with their fans.

Putting aside hypotheses and opinions of any kind, let’s go and see who are the VIPs, even the most unsuspected ones, attracted to the world of the game.

George Clooney

George Clooney is a real institution when it comes to gambling, both because in many of his best-known films he embodies characters who are passionate about gambling and frequenting casinos, and because he is himself a huge fan of gambling. and it seems that he constantly frequents these at times too risky environments.

The Hollywood star has made this passion a source of income, giving life, together with his colleague and friend Brad Pitt, to Las Ramblas, a huge multi-storey structure in which there are several gambling halls and casinos.

For years now, moreover, he has been touring the dressing rooms of the best films in which a legend participates, according to which Clooney lost an exorbitant sum in the game of 21, accumulating a debt so substantial that it was requested, on the spot. , the financial help of colleague Matt Damon. The chat has never really been confirmed by the person concerned, but it is certain that the one for the game is more than a simple passion without consequences.

Robert De Niro

Casino settings have helped build the fame of Robert De Niro’s films, but it’s not just cinema that links him to this mysterious and enigmatic world. It seems, in fact, that De Niro has invested a good part of his earnings in the casino business, thus finding a good way to earn from what is one of his greatest passions.

In the world of international gossip, there are no legends that see De Niro as the protagonist in debt up to his neck or winner of sums so high as to seem false. We do not know if the good De Niro has paid the utmost attention to hide his nightlife inside the casinos from the general public or if he has never really been the protagonist of such mythical adventures. What is certain is that his passion has crossed every border, conquering his finances, his investments and his attention.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck is one of the most avid gamblers among the biggest American stars, even if no real confirmation has ever arrived from him about this bursting passion. His mathematical mind seems to have repeatedly saved him from situations that would have turned out to be very embarrassing, protecting his reputation and his praise of finances.

Those surrounding the Hollywood star are, rather, urban legends that have taken hold over the years: it seems, in fact, that after a huge win at the game of 21 he donated over 400,000 dollars to charity.

There are also negative voices around Ben Affleck that go to discredit him: it seems that he was expelled from Hard Rock in Las Vegas, accused of trying to trick the other players and the dealer by counting cards. The passion for the game seems to have remained in him, but it is certain that the biggest fans do not fully share his habits.

Emilio Fede

Emilio Fede, former director of TG4, has always cultivated a passion for the game which, in reality, has brought him great satisfaction and luck. Among the most important and carefully documented victories by the paparazzi who did not hesitate to follow him from casino to casino, there is the one at the Sanremo roulette, where he won almost half a billion lire, corresponding to over 250 thousand euros.

An even more substantial win was the one that saw Fede win one million euros at the casino of Saint Vincent, in Valle d’Aosta.

baby

The name of Pupo has been linked for years to the many ups and downs experienced in casinos and gambling halls. His luck, after a great period of hiatus and eclipse from the world of Italian television, was linked to the spread of Texas Hold’em Poker in our country, a game of which he has become one of the most accredited commentators and commentators. The game has thus become a real source of income, especially in its online declination which has, in recent years, allowed more and more VIPs to find extra earnings and new job opportunities.

The game also brought Pupo great moments of despair and economic difficulty which, however, it seems to have overcome at best, so much so as to get to the point of understanding how to exploit his passion by looking for an absolute gain from it and reducing losses to the bare minimum.

Mara Maionchi

Although many men tend to underestimate them, being at a game table in front of a woman never bodes too well: insightful, intuitive and crafty, women are able to test even cold-blooded players accustomed to great challenges. For Mara Maionchi, as she stated in several fairly recent interviews, frequenting gambling halls was becoming a dark and mysterious vice that she preferred to prevent and send a letter to all the casinos, through which to ask that she be prevented from entering. any time you show up at the entrance.

Wise and farsighted the behavior of one of the nicest and most captivating women of Italian TV who, understanding how much the passion for the casino weighed on her finances, preferred to avoid ending up like many colleagues and to write her name on the list by herself. of casinos and gambling halls.

We cannot know in detail who are all the other VIPs who love to take refuge in the most famous and popular casinos in the United States or France to squander all their savings hoping to get out of there with more money than ever.

The wealth they are lucky enough to possess often puts them in the position of having everything available to spend whole days at the mercy of the rhythm of the game, without having to pay attention to anything. The problem arises when control is definitively lost: and it is just around that corner that the scoops and photos of the paparazzi are born, on the edge of the abyss that the VIPs tread, step by step, every time they decide to play regardless of expenses.

