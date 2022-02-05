Curling, epochal Italy! Beat Great Britain, Stefania Costantini and Amos Mosaner are in the semifinals at the Olympics! – OA Sport

Italy defeated the World Champions! Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini they have overwhelmed Great Britain, have sharpened the strongest team in circulation, have dictated the law against the most popular and feared opponent of the eve in the tournament of Mixed double curling at the Olympics Winter in Beijing 2022. The Azzurri have set for 7-5 on the ice of the National Aquatics Center of the Chinese capital: they defend their unbeatenness at the Games, they even slip into the sixth consecutive victory and firmly confirm themselves at the top of the standings general.

Our national team qualifies for the semifinals with even three rounds to spare, he continues to dream of sensational magic and is now in full fight for a medal. The tricolor duo is constantly raising the bar and keeping up with the most famous opponents on paper: in the last four days it has overwhelmed Switzerland (silver at the 2018 Olympics), Norway (silver world champion in office), the USA, Australia and the Czech Republic and then invented the magic against the Scots Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds (present here under the Union Jack for reasons of the Olympic committee).

Total apotheosis for Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini, who are blowing up again the curling-mania in our latitudes, among other things in this new specialty that had debuted in the five-circle review only four years ago. Today’s triumph has come in a well-deserved way: a sumptuous hand stolen after the break, a reaction in the critical moment characterized by the lack of time available, the imperials played in a powerplay regime which in the seventh end were worth three points.

Italy precedes Sweden (5 wins, but with one more match played), Great Britain and Canada (4 wins each), then followed by Norway and USA (3 wins). The Azzurri will be back on the ice tomorrow (Sunday 6 February) for the double match against China and Sweden (07.05 and 13.05), then on Monday the closing of the round robin against Canada (02.05). The next three games will be instrumental for to define the identity of the four semifinalists and to find out who will be Italy’s opponent in the semifinal on Monday 7 February (13.05).

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

Italy starts in a perky way and takes home a convincing point. In the second fraction a sublime Stefania Constantini invents a last shot of enormous thickness and limits the damage, granting a single point to the World Champions. The blue is unfortunately imprecise in the final of the third set and so Great Britain manages to steal the hand, taking the lead 2-1.

Right at that juncture, however, the whole character of our couple emerges: Mosaner is commendable in the management of the stones and then Constantini goes wild with an amazing double that is worth two points. Italy leads 3-2 at half-time and at the return on the ice raises the level of the game further: Amos is towering in terms of precision, his last shot definitely sends his opponents into crisis and Dodds cannot run for cover, the Azzurri they steal the hand in a titanic way and reach out (4-2).

However, a problem emerges in Italy: time. The clock runs and you are left with only five minutes on the clock to manage three ends. Really too little. Stefania and Amos gasp a little and go into confusion for some exchange, but they do not lose their bearings and limit the damage. Mouat and Dodds manage to impact taking advantage of the powerplay advantage (4-4 at the end of the sixth end).

Italy takes advantage of the possibility of moving the pre-positioned stones in the next fraction, Mosaner bases a tasty table and Constantini realizes a last thrilling shot, placing a stone with the tachometer to take home three points. The blues fly on 7-4, in the last end Great Britain tries the reversal but fails in the magic and the blues celebrate a historic triumph.

THE RESULTS OF THE NINTH SESSION

ItalyGreat Britain 7-5

Norway-China 9-6

Switzerland-Czech Republic 11-3

Canada-USA 7-2

DOUBLE MIXED CURLING RANKING BEIJING OLYMPICS 2022

1. Italy 6 wins (6 games played)

2. Sweden 5 Wins (7 Matches Played)

3. Great Britain 4 wins (6 games played)

3. Canada 4 Wins (6 Matches Played)

5. Norway 3 Wins (6 Matches Played)

5. USA 3 wins (6 games played)

7. China 2 wins (6 games played)

7. Czech Republic 2 wins (6 games played)

7. Switzerland 2 wins (6 games played)

10. Australia 0 Wins (7 Matches Played)

