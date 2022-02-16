Curling, Italy demolishes Denmark but the dream of the Olympic semifinal vanishes – OA Sport

Italy finally takes the chair in the men’s curling tournament at the Olympics Winter in Beijing 2022 and shows all its technical caliber, defeating Denmark with a crushing 10-3. Our national team looms over the ice of the Chinese capital, overwhelms the Nordic team and slips into it third victory at the Games: after the successes against Switzerland and the USA, the blues harpoon another seal, but unfortunately the dream of a sensational qualification for the semifinals vanishes for good.

We needed an incredible combination of results from the other fields and unfortunately the joint is not in our favor: Great Britain makes its own by beating Russia (8-6), but unfortunately China has the better of Switzerland (6-5) and expels us from the tournament. Italy will be back on the ice tonight (02.05 am) to face Norway: a success would allow the Azzurri to hoist themselves to 4 victories and a multiple arrival in fourth place could still materialize with that score (if the US loses against Denmark then the USA, China, Russia, Italy and possibly Switzerland would be tied), but the direct clashes would be unfavorable to Italy (regardless of the outcome of Switzerland-Sweden).

Curling, Beijing 2022: Switzerland qualified for the women’s semifinals, Canada beats USA

The skip Joel Retornaz (on his third participation in the Games), Amos Mosaner (Olympic champion in mixed doubles together with Stefania Constantini), Sebastiano Arman are flanked by Mattia Giovanellathe designated reserve who played exclusively the matches then won by Italy (he replaced Simone Gonin against Switzerland, USA and Denmark) unfortunately had a couple of missteps too many in the initial phase (those with Russia and China weigh in) which at the eventually proved decisive.

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

Denmark started at full speed by scoring two points in the first end, then Italy took the chair, equalized the score in the second fraction (2-2) and then stole the hand twice in a row, thus hoisting on the 5- 1 after four ends. The masterpiece is signed during the sixth fraction, when Joel Retornaz and his teammates force a stupendous play castle to take home four points and fly to 9-3. Mikel Krause and his teammates remain in the field, but lose the next hand due to a gross error and definitively give up the honor of the weapons with three ends to spare.

RESULTS ELEVENTH OLYMPICS CURLING SESSION

Italy-Denmark 10-3

China-Switzerland 6-5

Great Britain-Russia 8-6

RANKING ROUND ROBIN CURLING OLYMPICS

1. Great Britain 7 wins (8 games played)

1. Sweden 7 wins (8 games played)

3. Canada 5 Wins (8 Games Played)

4. USA 4 wins (8 games played)

5. China 4 wins (9 games played)

5. Russia 4 wins (9 games played)

7. Italy 3 wins (8 games played)

7. Norway 3 wins (8 games played)

7. Switzerland 3 wins (8 games played)

10. Denmark 1 win (8 games played)

Photo: Lapresse