Curling, Italy in history! What a lesson to the Swedish masters, Edin bows! Semifinals of the neighboring Europeans – OA Sport

Italy has made a sensational feat at the 2021 European Curling Championships. The men’s national team has defeated Sweden 7-2. On the ice of Lillehammer (Norway) the Azzurri invented one magic to the limits of the impossible and have literally demolished the reigning World Champions! The tricolor quartet has supplanted the Scandinavian champions, triumphs in the last three world championships and reigning European Champions (they have won six of the last eight editions of the continental competition).

A memorable show from Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin, that have imparted a sound lesson to the master Niklas Edin (undisputed icon of this sport): today an authentic page in the history of curling has been written in our latitudes, to be handed down to the next generations to help spread this discipline further. Four simply mind-blowing musketeers, capable of subvert the prediction of the eve and even impose itself for manifest superiority at the end of the seventh inning (out of the ten planned).

Italy occupies the third place in the overall standings (4 wins, 3 defeats) in cohabitation with Norway and the Czech Republic, behind Scotland (7-0, already mathematically qualified for the semifinals) and Sweden (5-2). Our national team, which has an advantage over a trio (Denmark, Germany, Switzerland), really is very close to qualifying for the semifinals (reserved for the best four of the ten participants).

Tonight’s match (19.00) against Germany will be of capital importance, preceding tomorrow’s closing (12.00) against Finland. These are two encounters that are far from impossible for our standard bearers, who will start with the favors of the prediction and who will not have to make mistakes to access the medals area. Today’s result also puts a serious risk on qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, reserved for the top seven teams in the standings.

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

The blues opt for an intelligent white hand in the first end and then sink the blow in the second fraction: simply commendable game construction, Edin gets a bit confused and Retornaz with the last shot marks two points of exquisite workmanship. Sweden shortens the gap in the third period (2-1), but they still are Italy on the rise: first he replies blow by blow in the fourth end re-establishing distances (3-1), then he even steals the hand with a superfine strategy and a mistake by the World Champion. The blues fly to 4-1 at the interval and they dream of the enterprise, well aware that rivals will not let go so easily.

The Scandinavians stand out when they return to the ice and try to get close (4-2), but in the seventh end all the mastery of our national team emerges: Arman and Gonin are good with the first four stones to draw a decidedly interesting castle, Mosaner wins a first important tug-of-war with Oskar Eriksson, then Retornaz surpasses himself in the creepy duel with Edin, giving him a great lesson in curling and scoring three points with a last anthological shot and already entered by right in the history of Italian sport.

THE RESULTS OF THE SEVENTH DAY

Italy-Sweden 7-2

Norway-Holland 5-2

Scotland 7-1 Switzerland

Germany-Denmark 8-6

Czech Republic-Finland 10-8

THE RANKING OF EUROPEANS 2021 BY CURLING

1. Scotland 7 wins

2. Sweden 5 wins

3. Czech Republic 4 wins

3. Italy 4 wins

3. Norway 4 wins

6. Denmark 3 wins

6. Germany 3 wins

6. Switzerland 3 wins

9. Finland 1 victory

9. Holland 1 win

Photo: WCF / Céline Stucki