Curling, Italy is not yet eliminated! All the joints to keep hoping for the Olympic semifinal – OA Sport

Italy lost to Canada in the men’s curling tournament at the Olympics Winter in Beijing 2022 and thus ran into the fifth defeat at the Games. After the setbacks against Great Britain, Sweden, China, Russia, the knockout against the North American masters also came. The Azzurri occupy the ninth place in the general classification with only one victory (the one obtained against Switzerland), but they are still mathematically in the running for qualification to the semifinals!

Let me be clear: the mission is difficult and decidedly complicated, but there are still some joints that keep our color holders alive. There conditio sine qua non to continue to hope it is soon said: Joel Retornaz and teammates must absolutely win the next matches against USA, Denmark and Norway. There is no escaping: to stay in the race you need three successes in depth, so you must necessarily reverse the gear.

At that point, we must hope for favorable results in matches involving Russia, Switzerland, the USA and China. A series of frightening joints that would allow Italy to aspire to fourth place: a heap of 4-winning teams could be created and in that case direct clashes would be decisive. The blues have them unfavorable against Russia and China, for the rest they could remedy. Here are all the scenarios and what Italy must do to continue to hope for a difficult qualification for the semifinals of the men’s curling tournament at the Olympics.

MEN’S OLYMPICS CURLING RANKING

1. Sweden 6 wins (6 games played)

2. Great Britain 5 wins (6 games played)

3. Canada 4 wins (6 games played)

4. Switzerland 3 wins (6 games played)

5. Russia 3 wins (6 games played)

6. USA 3 wins (6 games played)

7. Norway wins (6 games played)

7. China 2 wins (6 games played)

9. Italy 1 victory (6 games played)

9. Denmark 1 victory (6 games played)

ITALY OF CURLING QUALIFIES FOR THE SEMIFINALS OF THE OLYMPICS IF …

– Italy must necessarily win the next three games against USA (Tuesday 15 February, 13.05), Denmark (Wednesday 16 February, 07.05) and Norway (Thursday 17 February, 02.05).

– Contextually we must hope that Russia will win a maximum of one game against Norway, Canada, Great Britain.

– Contextually it is to be hoped that Switzerland will win a maximum of one game against USA, China, Sweden.

– Contextually the USA must win a maximum of one game against Switzerland, Italy, Denmark (clearly not against the Azzurri).

– At the same time it is necessary hope that China will win a maximum of two games against Canada, Norway, Switzerland.

If all these hypotheses were to materialize then Italy would find itself either alone or in a group (more or less large) with four victories and could still hope to qualify for the semifinals. At that point they will decide the joints of the direct clashes and the DSC (the average of the initial shots) could also be decisive. Italy is at a disadvantage in direct clashes with Russia and China, it cannot be tied exclusively with these teams.

This is a scenario that does not take Canada into consideration. If Canada were to lose all the next three games (against China, Russia, Great Britain), they would have four wins and then clearly the scenario would change significantly. In this hypothesis, however, Italy would be definitely at a disadvantage because it would mean that Russia would certainly fly with 4 victories and Italy is at a disadvantage in direct clashes with both. It would also take Switzerland and the USA to win one and only one game to hope.

