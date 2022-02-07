Curling, Italy sends Canada home for a millimeter and will challenge Sweden in the semifinals at the Olympics! – OA Sport

Italy continues to amaze and completes a simply anthological round robin: nine wins in as many matches played in the tournament of Mixed double curling at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022, completing the en-plein at the Games and defending their unbeaten run. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini fly to the semifinals from the top of the standings and at 13.05 today they will cross Sweden in a fight from inside or outside, where the Azzurri will go hunting for the medal.

The tricolor couple, already certain of first place in the preliminary round and the passage of the round before today’s meeting, was equally perky on the ice of the National Aquatics Center in the Chinese capital and is managed to defeat Canada 8-7 at the extra-end. Italy sent the Olympic Champions home of PyeongChang 2018 (although four years ago John Morris was joined by another athlete, Kaitlyn Lawes, and not by the incomplete Rachel Homan).

Our national team is now really one step away from what would be a historic five-circle podium, but we need to stay calm and invent a new magic in a few hours against the Scandinavian masters. The other semifinal will be between Norway and Great Britain (revenge of the final act of the last World Cup won by the Scots, the Scandinavians won bronze at the last Games), who in the last session managed to beat Switzerland (silver in PyeongChang 2018) and USA, thus closing the round robin respectively in the second and in third place.

LIVE Italy-Sweden mixed curling, 2022 Olympics semi-final LIVE: Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner without fear against the masters

THE CHRONICLE OF THE MATCH

Italy marks a point in the first end, but Canada promptly replies by overtaking in the second fraction (2-1). The blues manage to impact and then steal the hand before the break, bringing home two valuable points and thus hoisting themselves on 4-2

The North Americans immediately equalize on the ice, then Italy puts their heads ahead (5-4). The Olympic Champions use powerplay and by winning three heavy points (7-5), Italy is in trouble in the eighth end in powerplay, Horman makes a mistake and the Azzurri manage to earn an unexpected draw that leads to the extra-end.

Canada have the advantage of the last shot, but Horman is still wrong. The two stones are very close and it is necessary to go and measure with a compass: Italy has the upper hand by a millimeter, sends the reigning champions home and flies to the semifinals as an unbeaten one.

RESULTS LAST SESSION DOUBLE MIXED CURLING

Italy-Canada 8-7 (extra-end)

Norway-Switzerland 6-5

Great Britain-USA 8-4

Czech Republic-China 8-6

ROUND ROBIN CURLING DOUBLE MIXED OLYMPICS RANKING

1. Italy 9 wins

2. Norway 6 wins

3. Great Britain 6 wins

4. Sweden 5 wins

5. Canada 5 wins

6. Czech Republic 4 wins

7. Switzerland 3 wins

8. USA 3 wins

9. China 2 wins

10. Australia 2 wins

SEMIFINALS CURLING DOUBLE MIXED OLYMPICS

MONDAY 7 FEBRUARY:

13.05 Italy-Sweden

13.05 Great Britain-Norway

THE ITALIAN-CANADA CHRONICLE

ITALY-SWEDEN, SEMIFINAL AT THE OLYMPICS: PROGRAM, START TIME, TV AND STREAMING

DOUBLE MIXED SEMI-FINAL CURLING BOARD

ITALY-CANADA VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: Lapresse